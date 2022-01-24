Erode district reports 1,119 newCOVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 1,119 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,18,607. While 631 persons were discharged, 6,848 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 722.

Salem district reported 1,089 positive cases and one death. According to health officials, 1,073 cases were indigenous and 519 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 791 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 983 cases, while 493 persons got discharged.

The total number of cases in the district stood at 5,068 as of Monday. A total of 51,968 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 424 fresh cases, while 183 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 2,378. As of date, a total 32,539 cases were reported in the district.