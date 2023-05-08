Erode district registers 96.98 pass percentage in Class XII examinations

May 08, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

Erode district registered an overall pass percentage of 96.98 in the Class XII public examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 95.72.

Of the 22,923 students who appeared for the exams held in April, 22,231 have passed. While the boys registered a pass percentage of 96.28, girls recorded 97.60%. Pass percentage of the schools are as follows: fully aided 98.48, government 94.73, municipality 100, partly-aided 99.08, self financing matriculation 99.80, self finance under DSE 99.23 and tribal welfare 92.73.

In the hill areas, the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School at Bargur registered a pass percentage of 92.31, while the tribal school at Hasanur registered 93.33%. Pass percentage of the Government Higher Secondary Schools in Kadambur hills: Kalkadambur 86.45% and Basunavapuram 95.24; in Talavadi hills: Mallankuli 84.13%, Kottamalam 88.46%, Panakahalli registered 100% and the government school at Devarmalai in Bargur hills registered 93.33.

Salem

In Salem district, of the 37,261 students who appeared for the exams, 35,109 passed and the overall pass percentage was 94.22. The pass percentage of boys was 91.92 and the girls 96.32. The pass percentage of the government schools in the district was 91.57 (boys - 88.08 and girls - 94.54). K. Sakthivel, a student of a private school in Mettur, scored 597 out of 600.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Namakkal district, of the 18,228 students who appeared for the exams, 17,670 students passed and the overall pass percentage was 96.94%. The boys’ pass percentage was 96.13 and the girls’ 97.71. The pass percentage of government schools was 95.03.

Shreya, a resident of Avarankadu near Pallipalayam in Namakkal, is the only transgender student in the State who appeared for the Plus-Two public exams. She was a student at Pallipalayam Government Girls Higher Secondary School. She scored 337 marks out of 600 and passed the exam.

Shreya told reporters, “Other students have not shown any partiality towards me, and no one has treated me as a transgender. If the government came forward to help me, I could achieve more.”