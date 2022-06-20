Erode district registers 95.72 pass percentage in Class 12 examinations

Students checking the results of Class 12 examinations at a school in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Erode district registered an overall pass percentage of 95.72 in the Class 12 public examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday. A total of 85 schools produced centum results.

Of the 22,380 students from 224 schools who appeared for the examination held in April, as many as 21,422 have passed. While the boys registered a pass percentage of 93.85, girls recorded 97.45%. A total of 85 schools _ 14 government schools, one aided school, 61 matriculation schools and nine self-financed schools _ secured centum results. Of the 20 differently-abled students who appeared for the examination, 19 have passed.

Pass percentage of the schools are as follows: 103 government schools registered 93.06, two welfare schools registered 80.65, six municipal schools registered 85.45, twelve aided schools recorded 95.45, 22 self-finance schools recorded 98.85 and 79 matriculation schools registered 99.44.

Pass percentage of education districts were Erode (78 schools) 96.41; Perundurai (28 schools) 98.33; Bhavani (43 schools) 94.35; Gobichettipalayam (44 schools) 96.42, and Sathyamangalam (31 schools) 92.52.

In the hill areas, the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School (GTRHSS) at Bargur registered a pass percentage of 93.48, while the tribal school at Hasanur registered 68.09%. The Government Higher Secondary School at Kalkadambur registered 86.44%, school at Mallankuli in Talavadi 68.09%, school at Kottamalam in Talavadi 83.33%, the government school at Basunavapuram registered 96.43, the government school at Devarmalai in Bargur hills registered 88.57 and the school at Panakahalli 97.65%.