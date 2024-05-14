GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode district registers 95.56 pass percentage in Class XI results

Published - May 14, 2024 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Erode district achieved an overall pass percentage of 95.56, second in the State, in the Class XI examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Of the 22,789 students - 10,729 boys and 12,060 girls - who appeared for the examination, 21,777 cleared the examination, including 10,070 boys and 11,707 girls. Boys attained an overall pass percentage of 93.86, while girls attained a pass percentage of 97.07.

Government schools in the district topped the State with a pass percentage of 92.86. Of the 11,625 students that appeared from 113 schools, 10,795 students cleared their examination.

