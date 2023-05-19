Erode district registers 94.53 pass percentage in Class 10 examinations

May 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The district with an overall pass percentage of 94.53 in the Class 10 examination stood seventh in the State for which results were announced on Friday.

Of the total 24,657 students who appeared for the examination, including 12,229 boys and 12,428 girls, 23,309 cleared the examination, including 11,287 boys and 12,022 girls. The overall pass percentage of boys is 92.30, while girls secured 94.53.

Pass percentage in subjects were Language - 98.08, English - 99.61, Mathematics - 96.86, Science - 96.82 and Social Science 97.53.

Pass percentage of schools include, fully aided- 95.94, government - 91.71, municipal schools - 91.18, partly aided - 96.01, self-finance matriculation 98.70, self-finance under DSE 97.20, and tribal welfare schools - 84.71%.

On gender basis, the pass percentage of boys’ schools stood at 87.32, girls - 96.31, and co-educational schools - 94.53.

The overall pass percentage of 180 government schools in the district stood at 91.71. Of the total 12,751 students, who appeared for the examination, including 6,163 boys and 6,588 girls, 11,694 students cleared the examination, including 5,452 boys and 6,242 girls.

Of the five tribal welfare schools, the Government Tribal Residential High School at Talamalai produced 100% results, while the pass percentage of other schools were, Bargur - 82.89, Kongadai - 76.47, Hasanur - 82.35, and the school at Geddesal produced - 90.

Of the 40 students who appeared for the exam at the Government High School at Kunnanpuram in Talavadi, only 15 cleared. The overall pass percentage of the school stood at 37.50, which is the lowest among all the schools in the district.

The district with an overall pass percentage of 96.18 secured the second place in the State in the Plus One examination for which the results were announced on Friday.

Of the total 21,626 students who appeared for the examination, including 10,085 boys and 11,541 girls, 20,799 students cleared the examination, including 9,558 boys and 11,241. The overall pass percentage of boys is 94.77, while girls secured 97.40.

The overall pass percentage of 109 government schools in the district stood at 93.62. Of the total 10,538 students who appeared for the examination, including 4,419 boys and 6,119 girls, 9,866 students cleared the examination, including 4,012 boys and 5,854 girls.