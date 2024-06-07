GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode district receives widespread rainfall, water stagnation affects traffic

Erode district receives widespread rainfall, water stagnation affects traffic

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, June 7, the district had received rainfall amounting to 308.20 mm

Published - June 07, 2024 04:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Water seen stagnating on Karur Road in Erode, after the district received widespread rains on the night of June 6, 2024

Water seen stagnating on Karur Road in Erode, after the district received widespread rains on the night of June 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Many places in Erode district, including the city and its outskirts, received moderate rainfall in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Rain on Thursday (June 6, 2024) evening affected the movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles as water stagnation on arterial roads caused inconvenience to motorists. With rain continuing in the hills Talavadi, many water bodies received copious water. A flash flood in Germalam affected vehicle movement for two hours on Kadambur Road, as the low-lying bridge there became submerged. A concrete house was partially damaged due to the rain in Kodumudi.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, June 7, the district had received rainfall amounting to 308.20 mm. Rainfall recorded in various places stood at: Modakkurichi 80 mm, Kavundapadi 45.60 mm, Erode 40 mm, Bhavani 25.80 mm, Kodumudi 22 mm and Gunderipallam dam 17 mm.

