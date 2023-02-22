ADVERTISEMENT

Erode district police seek legal opinion over complaint against Seeman

February 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Following complaints that Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman made objectionable remarks on Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign at Thirunagar Colony here on February 13, the district police have sought legal opinion for registering a case against the leader.

Founding president of Samuga Needhi Makkal Katchi lodged a complaint that Seeman made remarks that members of the community had come to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh to take up cleaning work during the Vijayanagara Empire. The complaint said that the remarks were baseless and derogatory and made to humiliate the community members in public.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan told The Hindu that a case was yet to be registered and a legal opinion had been sought over the issue. Sources in the police department said that Karungalpalayam police could register a case against the leader under SC/ST Act and also for trying to create enmity among the people.

Mr. Seeman told media persons here that he recalled only the history and added that he was expecting a case to be registered against him. “They do not want me to campaign when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is campaigning here on February 24 and 25,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US