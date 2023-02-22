Erode district police seek legal opinion over complaint against Seeman

February 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

Following complaints that Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman made objectionable remarks on Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign at Thirunagar Colony here on February 13, the district police have sought legal opinion for registering a case against the leader.

Founding president of Samuga Needhi Makkal Katchi lodged a complaint that Seeman made remarks that members of the community had come to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh to take up cleaning work during the Vijayanagara Empire. The complaint said that the remarks were baseless and derogatory and made to humiliate the community members in public.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan told The Hindu that a case was yet to be registered and a legal opinion had been sought over the issue. Sources in the police department said that Karungalpalayam police could register a case against the leader under SC/ST Act and also for trying to create enmity among the people.

Mr. Seeman told media persons here that he recalled only the history and added that he was expecting a case to be registered against him. “They do not want me to campaign when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is campaigning here on February 24 and 25,” he added.