ADVERTISEMENT

Erode district police help a family to reach Karnataka

September 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district police on Friday helped a family to reach Karnataka to attend a funeral.

Palanisamy (70), a native of Gangavadi in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, was a casual labourer and was staying with his family at Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

Recently, he fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Gangavadi. On Thursday night, Palanisamy died while under treatment. Following this, Palanisamy’s family members headed to Gangavadi in a van from Bhavanisagar on Friday morning.

But, when they reached the Karapallam checkpost, police stopped the vehicle and did not allow them to proceed considering the bandh in Karnataka. The son and daughters of Palanisamy explained the situation and urged the police to allow them to continue the journey. But the police did not allow them and informed District Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP immediately contacted the Karnataka police and sent the family to the border. From there, the Karnataka police helped the family reach Gangavadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US