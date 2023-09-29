Erode district police help a family to reach Karnataka

September 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Erode

The Erode district police on Friday helped a family to reach Karnataka to attend a funeral.

Palanisamy (70), a native of Gangavadi in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, was a casual labourer and was staying with his family at Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

Recently, he fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Gangavadi. On Thursday night, Palanisamy died while under treatment. Following this, Palanisamy’s family members headed to Gangavadi in a van from Bhavanisagar on Friday morning.

But, when they reached the Karapallam checkpost, police stopped the vehicle and did not allow them to proceed considering the bandh in Karnataka. The son and daughters of Palanisamy explained the situation and urged the police to allow them to continue the journey. But the police did not allow them and informed District Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar.

The SP immediately contacted the Karnataka police and sent the family to the border. From there, the Karnataka police helped the family reach Gangavadi.

