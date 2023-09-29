HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode district police help a family to reach Karnataka

September 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district police on Friday helped a family to reach Karnataka to attend a funeral.

Palanisamy (70), a native of Gangavadi in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, was a casual labourer and was staying with his family at Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

Recently, he fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Gangavadi. On Thursday night, Palanisamy died while under treatment. Following this, Palanisamy’s family members headed to Gangavadi in a van from Bhavanisagar on Friday morning.

But, when they reached the Karapallam checkpost, police stopped the vehicle and did not allow them to proceed considering the bandh in Karnataka. The son and daughters of Palanisamy explained the situation and urged the police to allow them to continue the journey. But the police did not allow them and informed District Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar.

The SP immediately contacted the Karnataka police and sent the family to the border. From there, the Karnataka police helped the family reach Gangavadi.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.