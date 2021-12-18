Coimbatore

Erode district logs 46 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Saturday reported 46 new cases taking the toll to 1,07,240. While 47 persons were discharged, 576 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll in the district to 707.

Salem district reported 36 positive cases. According to health officials, 30 cases were indigenous and 18 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 39 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. 11 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and three in Dharmapuri.


