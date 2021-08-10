Erode district gets two oxygen generating plants

Two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants, each at ₹ 1 crore, will be installed at the District Headquarters Hospital and Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai, and is expected to be operational in two weeks.

The plants were sought by Perundurai MLA S. Jayakumar to the then Minister for Health and Family Welfare to install the plant at GEMCH.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya in a recent letter to Mr. Jayakumar said that two plants were sanctioned for the district.

GEMCH Dean R. Mani told The Hindu that the 1,000-litre capacity PSA plant can supply oxygen to 100 patients at a time and added that platform works were completed for installing the machine. “The plant is in transit and is expected to reach this week after which installation would be done”, he added. The dean said that the hospital had received another plant from the Chief Minister’s office and electrical work is on. “These plants will ensure adequate supply of oxygen to all the patients admitted during the pandemic”, he added.