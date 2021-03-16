Erode district crosses 15,000 cases

Erode

16 March 2021 22:40 IST

Erode district on Tuesday crossed 15,000 mark in terms of the number of people tested positive for the disease so far. On Tuesday, 11 new cases were reported in the district taking the district’s tally to 15,005. While 13 persons were discharged, 119 persons continue to be under treatment. So far, 150 deaths were reported in the district.

Spot fine for not wearing mask

Officials imposed ₹ 200 spot fine on 110 persons for not wearing masks in corporation limits here on Tuesday. Officials from the department of revenue, health and corporation workers along with police personnel inspected shops and also monitored the movement of public on arterial roads and in market areas.

