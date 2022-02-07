Erode District administration to hold meeting with stakeholders on February 9

ERODE

07 February 2022 18:32 IST

As per the directions of the Madras High Court, the district administration would hold a consultative meeting with stakeholders at the Collectorate on February 9 to seek their opinion in restricting vehicle movement between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Bannari – Dhimbam stretch of the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The court had on January 28 directed the District Collector H. Krishnanunni to convene a meeting before February 18 regarding imposing vehicle ban during night hour and file a report before the court before February 24 and posted the matter for hearing on February 25.

In a communication to the stakeholders, the Collector said that the hill road from Bannari check post to Dhimbam is very narrow and to prevent traffic congestion and road kills of wild animals, the district road safety consultative meeting will be held at 3.30 p.m. on February 9 at the Collectorate.

The Collector will be chairing the meeting in which Chief Conservator of Forests, District Forest Officers of Sathyamangalam and Hasanur, MLA A. Bannari, former MLA P.L. Sundaram, officials from the department of revenue, transport, police, town panchayat and NHAI, panchayat presidents in the hill area, transport and lorry owners associations and traders and farmers’ representatives were asked to participate.

The Forest Department had in the court said that wildlife usually move around the forest area during night hour and wanted restrictions during that hour.. However, traders, farmers and the public were against the ban and wanted additional safety measures to be at spots where animal crossing is frequent. The court, in order to find a viable solution to balance the vehicular movement and protecting wildlife, had asked the Collector to convene the meeting and file a report.

