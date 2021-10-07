Erode district administration plans to vaccinate 1.25 lakh people on Sunday

Erode

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.25 lakh people across the district during the fifth mega vaccination camp to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 10.

Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate for smooth conduct of the camps. He said that during the first mega camp held at 849 centres on September 12, a total of 1,01,247 persons were vaccinated against the target of 1,08,315. During the second camp held on September 19, 48,240 persons were vaccinated against the target of 43,000, while in the third camp held on September 26, a total of 86,177 were vaccinated against the target of 82,440. During the fourth camp held on October 3, a total of 56,924 were vaccinated against the target of 95,000 persons.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that camps will be held at 900 centres and asked the local bodies to create awareness among the people on the conduct of camps. He said that persons who received their first shot of Covishield can get vaccinated after 84 days while it is 28 days for those who received Covaxin. “There are no food control measures for receiving the vaccine. People need not fear and can get vaccinated”, he added.

L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Revenue Divisional Officers P. Premalatha (Erode) and Palanidevi (Gobichettipalayam), Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram and officials from various departments participated.