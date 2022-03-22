Erode district administration launches portal on water resource management

A website, www.eeramerode.in, that details various water resources management initiatives by the district administration, was launched on World Water Day, here on Tuesday.

Designed and developed by the district administration, Collector H. Krishnanunni launched the website at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the Collectorate.

The website lists the number of water bodies in the district and the water body restoration works being carried out now. Under the “Catch The Rain’‘, a special drive by the Rural Development Department, 2,000 water recharge structures under the MGNREGS are being executed. A video explains the works with photographs. Also, various types of conservation structures, works carried out in water critical blocks that helps to conserve 26.3 crore litres of water were explained in the portal.

The contribution of various Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) in restoring and conserving water bodies in the district were also listed out. Photographs of various water conservation activities carried out under MGNREGS and ongoing projects were also listed out.