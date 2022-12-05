Erode district administration launches app “Nilam” to monitor implementation of schemes for farmers

December 05, 2022 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, launching “Nilam” app for monitoring various agricultural schemes in Erode.a | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

An app “Nilam” that helps the district administration and officials at block and village level to monitor the implementation of Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP) project at 64 villages was launched here on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy launched the app at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, and other officials.

Developed by the district administration in association with Young Indians and Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, the app New Improved Livelihood through Agricultural Modernisation and Management (NILAM), will have details of all farmers in the 64 villages, including phone number, land owned, survey number, water source for irrigation, electricity connection, drip irrigation and cultivated crops.

The services provided by various departments such as land ownership certificate, creation of new well, borewell, percolation pond, electricity service connection, training and skill development, providing high yielding seeds, certificate for organic farming, loan facilities, PM KISAN scheme, assisting in marketing of farm products and other details will be available in the app in a phased manner for the officials to access.

The app will be accessed at the district level by Collector and the department heads, block level by Assistant Directors of Agriculture, Horticulture and at village level by Assistant Agriculture and Horticulture Officers. “The app helps the officials to know whether schemes had reached both the individual farmers and the entire village”, an official said and added that it helps in taking necessary steps to improve their livelihood. The officials said that since details of each farmer, blocks and villages are available round-the-clock, implementation of projects and easy monitoring is possible.

