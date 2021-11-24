Erode dist. reports 81new cases of COVID-19

Erode

24 November 2021 21:41 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,05,921. While 65 persons were discharged, 839 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 38 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,01,039. While 44 persons were discharged, 439 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,700.

Namakkal district reported 47 cases taking the tally to 53,219. While 46 persons were discharged, 410 continue to be under treatment.

