Erode dist. reports 515 fresh cases

Erode

26 April 2021 22:20 IST

Erode district reported 515 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 19,404. While 239 persons were discharged, 2,483 persons continue to be under treatment. Two person died, taking the rally to 156 in the district.

As many as 428 positive cases were reported in Salem on Monday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 229 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 264 cases were reported, as per bulletin, all cases are indigenous.

As per bulletin, five persons died at various private hospitals in Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded a 483 cases fresh cases on a single day with 327 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 2,574 cases as of Monday. A total of 12,745 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 153 fresh cases and one death with 115 cases being discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 1,045. As of date, a total 8,721 cases were reported in the district.