Erode dist. reports 19 cases

Erode district on Thursday reported 19 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,579. While 20 persons were discharged, 174 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 12 positive cases were reported. According to health department officials, seven cases were indigenous and five patients returned from Namakkal and Dharmapuri. In Namakkal, five indigenous cases were reported.

Krishnagiri recorded only one case. This has taken the total number of cases to 16 and the total number of infections in the district to 8,101.

Dharmapuri recorded three new cases and three discharged cases. This has taken the total number of cases to 27 and total number of infections to 6,621 cases.