Erode dist. reports 13 cases
Erode district on Thursday reported 13 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,769. While 17 persons were discharged, 116 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported 10 positive cases. According to health department officials, eight cases were indigenous and two cases were reported in Namakkal.
In Namakkal, four cases were reported, all cases were indigenous.
