Coimbatore

Erode dist. reports 13 cases

Erode district on Thursday reported 13 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,769. While 17 persons were discharged, 116 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 10 positive cases. According to health department officials, eight cases were indigenous and two cases were reported in Namakkal.

In Namakkal, four cases were reported, all cases were indigenous.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 10:14:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-dist-reports-13-cases/article33935412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY