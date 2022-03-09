Erode Cyber Crime Police arrest man on charges of cheating

The Cyber Crime Police, Erode district, on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Bengaluru on charges of cheating a software engineer.

According to the police, Parthipan (28) of Perundurai lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police stating that he lost money to a person who had posted an online advertisement on Facebook about auto parts sales. In September 2021, Parthiban contacted the person over phone and transferred ₹98,600 online to purchase leads and dialer. After receiving the money, the person blocked the phone number of Parthiban.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case and traced the person to Bengaluru using IP address. The accused was identified as S. Rajkumar (32) and he was picked up from Bengaluru and brought to Erode. He was produced in the court on Wednesday and lodged at prison.

A release from the district police asked people to be cautious while dealing with online advertisements that ask for money. Complaints related to online cheating can be registered at www.cybcercrime.gov.in or dial 1930, the release added.