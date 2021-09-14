Erode crosses one-lakh mark in COVID-19 cases

14 September 2021 23:16 IST

Erode district on Tuesday crossed the one-lakh mark in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

A total of 128 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 1,00,082. While 119 persons were discharged, 1,278 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 52 positive cases were reported of which 46 were indigenous. In Namakkal, 46 indigenous cases were reported.

As per the bulletin, three deaths were reported in Salem and one death was reported in Namakkal.