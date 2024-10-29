ADVERTISEMENT

Erode court sentences two to three years in jail for chain snatching

Published - October 29, 2024 07:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An Erode court sentenced two men to three years in prison for snatching a chain from a woman in 2019. According to the prosecution, Lokeshwaran, also known as ‘Kuttai Sakku,’ a known offender with multiple cases against him, along with his accomplice Anandakumar, stole a three-sovereign gold chain from a woman. The Erode Town police registered a case, leading to their arrest.

The court found both men guilty and sentenced each to three years in prison, with an additional fine of ₹10,000. Following the sentence, they were taken to Coimbatore Central Prison. In a statement, the district police reiterated their commitment to taking action against offenders and those who disrupt public peace.

