Erode couple seeks protection from relatives

An inter-caste couple from Thasaripalayam in Sathyamangalam submitted a petition to the district police here on Wednesday seeking protection from the woman’s relatives and also action against them.

In the petition submitted to the Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Mayuri and Maitheeswaran said that they were in love for seven years and got married in June. Since they belong to different castes, Mayuri’s relatives came to their home in Tiruppur and threatened to kill them. Hence, they left home and were in hiding. Since relatives continue to search for them, they sought protection from the police. Inquiry is on.