ADVERTISEMENT

Erode couple arrested for possessing baby bonnet macaque in Coimbatore

Published - August 18, 2024 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The couple told officials they bought the monkey from a man in Theni for ₹5,000

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department on August 18, 2024 (Sunday) arrested a couple on charges of possessing a baby bonnet macaque, aged around three months, in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested have been identified as R. Perumal, 55, and P. Shakunthala from Erode.

V. Balakrishnan, who works as an inspector for the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), spotted the couple with a baby monkey near Park Gate junction on Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore on Sunday. He had gone to the area to enquire about an incident related to cruelty to dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The couple was found changing clothes for the baby monkey and feeding it. The baby monkey had a collar attached with a sling to prevent it from escaping. As possessing a monkey is an offence, I immediately alerted the Kattoor police and the district forest office. When the couple tried to board a bus, I stopped them. By then policemen from Kattoor station arrived. They took the couple and the monkey to the Coimbatore Forest Range Office,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When questioned, the couple told officials they bought the baby monkey from a man in Theni for ₹5,000. The couple claimed they kept the monkey as they did not have children.

The Forest Department registered a case against the couple and they were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said the rescued monkey has been shifted to the avian recuperation centre for further care and rehabilitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US