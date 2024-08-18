Erode couple arrested for possessing baby bonnet macaque in Coimbatore

The Forest Department on August 18, 2024 (Sunday) arrested a couple on charges of possessing a baby bonnet macaque, aged around three months, in Coimbatore.

The arrested have been identified as R. Perumal, 55, and P. Shakunthala from Erode.

V. Balakrishnan, who works as an inspector for the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), spotted the couple with a baby monkey near Park Gate junction on Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore on Sunday. He had gone to the area to enquire about an incident related to cruelty to dogs.

“The couple was found changing clothes for the baby monkey and feeding it. The baby monkey had a collar attached with a sling to prevent it from escaping. As possessing a monkey is an offence, I immediately alerted the Kattoor police and the district forest office. When the couple tried to board a bus, I stopped them. By then policemen from Kattoor station arrived. They took the couple and the monkey to the Coimbatore Forest Range Office,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

When questioned, the couple told officials they bought the baby monkey from a man in Theni for ₹5,000. The couple claimed they kept the monkey as they did not have children.

The Forest Department registered a case against the couple and they were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said the rescued monkey has been shifted to the avian recuperation centre for further care and rehabilitation.