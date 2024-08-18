GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode couple arrested for possessing baby bonnet macaque in Coimbatore

The couple told officials they bought the monkey from a man in Theni for ₹5,000

Published - August 18, 2024 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department on August 18, 2024 (Sunday) arrested a couple on charges of possessing a baby bonnet macaque, aged around three months, in Coimbatore.

The arrested have been identified as R. Perumal, 55, and P. Shakunthala from Erode.

V. Balakrishnan, who works as an inspector for the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), spotted the couple with a baby monkey near Park Gate junction on Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore on Sunday. He had gone to the area to enquire about an incident related to cruelty to dogs.

“The couple was found changing clothes for the baby monkey and feeding it. The baby monkey had a collar attached with a sling to prevent it from escaping. As possessing a monkey is an offence, I immediately alerted the Kattoor police and the district forest office. When the couple tried to board a bus, I stopped them. By then policemen from Kattoor station arrived. They took the couple and the monkey to the Coimbatore Forest Range Office,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

When questioned, the couple told officials they bought the baby monkey from a man in Theni for ₹5,000. The couple claimed they kept the monkey as they did not have children.

The Forest Department registered a case against the couple and they were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said the rescued monkey has been shifted to the avian recuperation centre for further care and rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.