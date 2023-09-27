Erode Corportion Councillors claim they are not aware of works carried out in their wards

September 27, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Councillors at the Erode Corporation have said that details of works carried out in their wards were not shared with them by officials and they are unable to answer people.

During the ordinary and urgent council meetings, chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, held here on Wednesday, both, the DMK and the AIADMK councillors said they learnt that a private firm roped in for solid waste management activities in all the 60 wards will commence work from October 1. But, the details were not shared with us so far, they claimed. The officials had even conducted meetings with staff in their wards without informing them.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran said the firm is yet to commence its work in the wards and the firm’s functioning, work force, wages, vehicle requirements, garbage collection and other details are being studied.

The AIADMK councillors pointed out that their request to install street lights, re-lay roads and other civic issues, when taken up with officials, are not given importance. Our requests have not been fulfilled so far, they added. The councillors said that works were not carried out in their wards and the contractor claims that funds were not allotted. We were not informed of any work and how can we solve peoples’ problems, they questioned. Issues related to drinking water supply were also taken up during the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.