Erode Corporation’s youth development centre nearing completion

May 04, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The youth development centre that is being established on the Kamaraj Corporation Higher Secondary School premises in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 A youth development centre, aimed at helping youngsters in careers and preparing them for competitive examinations, is nearing completion on the Kamaraj Corporation Higher Secondary School premises. 

Under the Smart City Mission projects, the foundation was laid for the centre on January 20, 2022, at a cost of ₹ 6.29 crore. The centre, being established on 1,538 sq m, would help school and college students in choosing various courses for pursuing higher studies and also in their regular studies. Also, the digital library would help youngsters to prepare for various competitive examinations, conducted by both the Central and State governments. The centre would also provide necessary technical skills for the students and prepare them for getting jobs. Apart from this, students will also be provided guidance in getting loans for higher studies. 

A Corporation engineer said that 95% of the works were completed and other works would be completed in one month. The engineer said that painting and decoration works, electrical and plumbing works were being carried out. “The centre would help one lakh youngsters in the city and its surrounding areas to prepare for exams and equip themselves with the necessary skills for getting a job,” the engineer added. 

