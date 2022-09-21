Erode Corporation’s temporary bus stand at Solar to become functional next month  

Buses heading towards south-bound districts, including Karur, Madurai and Tirunelveli, will be operated from the bus stand

The temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along Karur Bypass Road is expected to become functional in October.

In order to facilitate the renovation works at the existing central bus terminus that began in September 2021, the civic body decided to set up a temporary bus stand at Solar to operate buses heading towards south-bound districts, including Karur, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Work began in August 2021 and was expected to be completed in a few months. However, the slow pace of work delayed the project completion and it took over a year for the contractor to finish the works.

The civic body had spent over ₹8 crore for establishing the temporary bus stand, as major costs were incurred for levelling the land, formation of road and tar-topping the surface. The bus stand has two platforms, a transport office, a police station, an office room, drinking water and toilet facilities.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu that a coordination meeting would be conducted with the District Administration, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Limited, Regional Transport Office (RTO), private bus service operators, Police Department and few other departments and a decision would be taken for operating buses from the temporary bus stand. He said that since the required infrastructure was in place, operation of buses would begin in October and the TNSTC would take a decision on it..

Regarding the proposal to establish a permanent bus stand at ₹63.50 crore at Solar, for which foundation was laid by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Commissioner said that work order had been issued and the soil testing works have begun.

A senior engineer said that except for installing route direction boards and bus bay markings, all the works were completed at the temporary bus stand.