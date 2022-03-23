Erode Corporation’s shopping hub expected to be ready by April-end

Except for the interior and painting works, all other works of the shopping hub on Gandhiji Road at Kalaimadu Silai have been completed and the facility is expected to be ready by the end of April.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation began construction of a hub at a total cost of ₹17.40 crore and the foundation was laid on March 10, 2020. However, the works got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The works resumed after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed and the project is scheduled for completion by the end of March 2022.

The mall stands on an area measuring 2,821 sq.m., and the build-up area is 7,199 sq.m. The ground floor measures 1,350 sq.m., first and second floors 1,492 sq.m. each and the third floor 1,265 sq.m.

The mall has 70 shops, two hypermarkets, space for parking 70 cars, two-wheeler parking, open dining, escalator, lift facility and other amenities.

A Corporation engineer said that all the works, except for interior and exterior designing and painting, were pending and would be completed in a month. Once the shopping hub became operational, it would not only generate revenue to the Corporation, but would also be a landmark , the official said.

Corporation officials said that once the structure was ready for occupancy, tenders would be floated for allotting shops.