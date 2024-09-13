Erode Corporation’s modern bus terminal at Solar expected to be ready in three months

Except for electrical works and laying of approach road, most of the works at the modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode have been completed, and the facility is expected to be ready in three months.

Around 4,100 buses are operated every day from the existing Central Bus Terminal, located in the core city area. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area identified the need for bus stands on city outskirts for overall development. Two bus stands were proposed, one at Solar on Karur Bypass Road, and the other near Kanirowther Lake on Sathy Road.

Foundation stone was laid on August 18, 2022, at Solar and a terminal was built on 19.9 acres at ₹63.50 crore. The total built up area is 12,247 sq.m. and the terminal has 134 shops, 63 bus bays, space to park 883 two-wheelers, an auto parking stand with space for 100 vehicles, reservation counters, toilets, hotels, cloak room and other amenities for passengers. While most of the works were completed, a few works are in progress. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy during a recent media interaction said that all works would be completed in three months.

A senior Corporation engineer told The Hindu that all major works have been completed, while work is in progress to lay the approach road, establish a restaurant, install lights and other electrical works. Once the terminal becomes operational, buses heading towards south-bound districts such as Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari would be operated from the bus stand, he added.

The Corporation had also submitted a proposal to the State government to establish a new bus stand near Kanirowther Lake at ₹138.44 crore.

