Erode Corporation’s conservancy workers postpone strike after talks

The workers have been demanding the implementation of minimum wage regulations; the Labour Department has now asked the Corporation to pay the workers the revised wage, retrospectively from April 1, 2023

December 29, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode Corporation’s conservancy workers, who had issued notice to strike work from Friday, December 29, 2023, demanding minimum wages, have now postponed their agitation after talks with the Labour Department

Workers employed on daily wages were demanding the implementation of the Government Order No. 62 dated October 11, 2017, that provides for a daily minimum wage of ₹725, They were also opposed to the privatisation of solid waste management operations. The workers also wanted the services of workers, who had worked for 480 days to be made permanent, and had proposed to begin an indefinite strike.

On Thursday, December 28, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Conciliation) N. Raghavan held talks with various trade union leaders at his office in the presence of the Corporation’s Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) N. Annadurai, sanitary officers Zaheer Hussain and Thangaraj.

Mr. Raghavan asked Corporation officials to ensure minimum wages for workers and implement this, retrospectively, from April 1, 2023, and settle the arrears. He also asked the Corporation officials to reply to the demands of the workers in writing. It was decided to conduct the next meeting on January 1, 2024, and hence the proposed strike was postponed.

