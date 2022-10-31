Erode Corporation’s conservancy workers oppose move to fill vacancies through outsourcing

Conservancy workers staging a protest on the premises of Corporation’s central office at Panneerselvam Park in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Opposing the move to outsource the jobs of unskilled workers and other jobs in the Corporation, conservancy workers, appointed on contract basis, began their indefinite strike by staging a sit-in-protest on the premises of civic body’s central office at Panneerselvam Park here on Monday.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued an order dated October 20 that said that vacancies for the post of conservancy workers, Thuimai Paniyalargal, supervisors, drivers, typists, record clerks, unskilled workers, office assistants, night duty watchmen and tax collectors should be filled through outsourcing and they will not be a permanent staff. The order said that workers, who are currently in service, can continue till their retirement while vacancies should be filled only through outsourcing.

The order caused panic among the 1,500 and plus workers in the Corporation who are working on contract basis for the last 10 years. Workers, numbering over 500, boycotted their works and staged a protest raising slogans against the order. They wanted the order to be withdrawn and regularise their jobs. They also said that daily wages were increased from April 1, 2021, and wanted the arrears to be disbursed. They continued to stage the protest and police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents. Talks by Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials failed to pacify the workers who continued their protest.