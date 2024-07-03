ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Corporation warns internet service providers against use of electric poles

Published - July 03, 2024 06:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation has asked internet service providers to remove their cables from the electric poles within seven days and to install separate poles for cables after obtaining permission from the civic body.

A release said internet cables and other wires tied to electric poles across the city pose a threat to road users and residents. The civic body in a release said it has been receiving frequent complaints about dangling and snapped wires and asked the service providers to remove the cables within seven days, failing which the civic body will remove the cables. Private companies could obtain permission from the Corporation and install poles for tying internet cables, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US