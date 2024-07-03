Erode Corporation warns internet service providers against use of electric poles

The Corporation has asked internet service providers to remove their cables from the electric poles within seven days and to install separate poles for cables after obtaining permission from the civic body.

A release said internet cables and other wires tied to electric poles across the city pose a threat to road users and residents. The civic body in a release said it has been receiving frequent complaints about dangling and snapped wires and asked the service providers to remove the cables within seven days, failing which the civic body will remove the cables. Private companies could obtain permission from the Corporation and install poles for tying internet cables, the release added.

