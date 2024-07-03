GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Corporation warns internet service providers against use of electric poles

Published - July 03, 2024 06:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation has asked internet service providers to remove their cables from the electric poles within seven days and to install separate poles for cables after obtaining permission from the civic body.

A release said internet cables and other wires tied to electric poles across the city pose a threat to road users and residents. The civic body in a release said it has been receiving frequent complaints about dangling and snapped wires and asked the service providers to remove the cables within seven days, failing which the civic body will remove the cables. Private companies could obtain permission from the Corporation and install poles for tying internet cables, the release added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.