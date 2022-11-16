Erode Corporation urges citizens to take part in ‘Ease of Living’ survey

November 16, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

As part of the citizen outreach programme, Erode Corporation has urged the citizens to take part in the Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) for Ease of Living Index-2022 assessment that was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The survey, aimed at capturing the perception of citizens with respect to the quality of life in the city, was launched on November 9 and will be open for participation till December 23. The survey carries questions like the condition of health and education in your city, how fast local bodies solve your problem, status of cleanliness in your city, quality of air and employment opportunities for local residents etc.

The civic body has urged the residents to take part in the survey at https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback%2c so that the opinion of citizens helps improve service delivery and governance of the city.