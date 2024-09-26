GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode Corporation undertakes mass cleaning drive

Published - September 26, 2024 07:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Conservancy workers desilting a drainage channel in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Conservancy workers desilting a drainage channel in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Erode Corporation has been taking out mass cleaning drives across the city as part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) campaign from September 17 to October 1.

The SHS, launched by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Union Government, focuses on cleanliness, fitness, and environmental sustainability. A corporation official stated that the campaign is organised as a prelude to Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, to facilitate large-scale advocacy and citizen participation in mega cleanliness drives.

During the campaign, competitions on cleanliness were organised for school students, who participated in door-to-door garbage collection and visited micro composting centres. Awareness programmes were also held for residential welfare associations, alongside efforts to clean local water bodies.

A total of 120 workers were engaged in desilting city drains, and a dedicated team focused on educating students and the public. “Residents were encouraged to keep their homes and surroundings clean,” the official added.

