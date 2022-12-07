  1. EPaper
Erode Corporation to strengthen Ellapalayam Lake bunds

The main water source for the lake is seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project canal and currently the water body is brimming to its full capacity

December 07, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The civic body has also issued work order to build rainwater harvesting structure at the Karuvilparai Valasu Ellapalayam Lake at Villarasampatti in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode Corporation has issued work order to build rainwater harvesting structure and to strengthen bunds at the Karuvilparai Valasu Ellapalayam Lake at Villarasampatti in Ward 31, at a total outlay of ₹7.90 crore.

The lake, spread across 26.55 acre, was developed and renovated at a total cost of ₹13.50 crore in 2019 and was opened to public. But, it was closed during COVID-19 pandemic, and the boat facility has remained unutilised. Weeds have covered the entire water spread area and the residents urged the civic body to maintain the lake and other facilities. The main water source for the lake is seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and currently the lake is brimming to its full capacity.

According to a senior engineer in the civic body, under the 15th Finance Commission on Urban Local Bodies (ULB), 50% of tied grants are earmarked for sanitation and solid waste management. The remaining is for drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Eco restoration, rainwater harvesting structure and strengthening of bunds will be carried out at a total cost of ₹7.90 crore, the official said.

“The Director of Municipal Administration has given approval for the projects, while the chief engineer at the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration has given the technical sanction”, the official added.

E-tendering system was adopted and the bidding process was completed and work orders were issued recently.

The Corporation has also issued work order for similar works at Samathuvapuram lake in Ward No 1 at ₹1.88 crore.

