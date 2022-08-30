Erode Corporation to resume animal birth control programme

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 30, 2022 18:18 IST

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chairing the Corporation council meeting in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With residents complaining about street dog problem, the Corporation said that it would resume the animal birth control (ABC) programme.

During the council meeting held on Tuesday that was chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, councillors said that there was a sharp increase in the population of dogs that roamed freely on streets in all the 60 wards. City Health Officer Prakash said that to control its population, ABC programme had to be implemented as per the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board. “Steps are being taken to arrange veterinarians and also seek help from the Veterinary College and Research Institute in Namakkal to execute the programme,” he added.

The councillors wanted parking fees collected for vehicles parked below the flyover at the GH Roundabout and remove the encroachments near Gani market.

