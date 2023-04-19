Erode Corporation to resume animal birth control programme from May 1

April 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The animal birth control (ABC) programme for stray dogs that remained suspended for many years is set to resume from May 1.

Increase in the number of dogs in all the 60 wards in four zones was a concern for residents, shopkeepers and road users as there was a demand for taking effective steps to control the dog population. Hence, the civic body in association with a social organisation started the programme in 2010 at the Corporation’s facility in Solar. However, the programme was halted after a few months and did not resume due to various reasons. This led to a sharp increase in dog population in the city causing inconvenience to the people.

Though a survey carried out by the civic body two years ago estimated the dog population to be around 8,500, people said that the dog population could be over 20,000 as dogs were found roaming on almost all the streets and roads in the corporation limits.

City Health Officer V. Prakash told The Hindu that an NGO have been roped in to execute the programme from May 1 for which, as per the government guidelines, they will be paid ₹ 700 per dog for sterilising while ₹ 50 would be paid for catching a dog and returning them in the areas from where they were caught. The dog would be caught, sterilised, vaccinated and allowed to be in the shelter home for two days for recuperation. “We have planned to sterilise 25 dogs a day for 20 to 25 days in a month,” he said.

The facility at Solar has a shelter home with operation theatre, pre-and-post operative wards and was being readied for resuming the programme.