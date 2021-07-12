Erode Corporation to raise Miyawaki forest at Vairapalayam

Erode

12 July 2021 23:43 IST

To plant native tree saplings on the 7.4 acre Cauvery river bund

The Corporation has proposed to raise a Miyawaki forest using native trees on the 7.4 acre Cauvery river bund at Vairapalayam where accumulated legacy waste was bio-mined last year.

The then Erode Municipality had encroached the river bund to dump municipal waste for 65 years. The waste accumulated to 90,000 cubic metre and the leachate from the waste had polluted the ground and water. When River Cauvery was in spate for a week in August 2018, over one-third of the waste got washed away in the river.

Under the Smart City Mission project, a private company bio-mined the accumulated waste during 2019 and 2020.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that work to raise a Miyawaki forest using native trees such as neem and pungam would commence in a week. He said that bio-mining of 4.45 lakh cubic metre waste at Vendipalayam compost yard would be completed by the end of December, after which a Miyawaki forest would be raised there.

Bio-mining project is being executed by the civic body at a total cost of ₹ 37.25 crore.