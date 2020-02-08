Erode Corporation to install 2,256 tubular street light poles

The City Municipal Corporation will soon install 2,256 tubular street light poles in the old corporation limits, where electric poles were removed and underground cables were laid.

Under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) of the Central Government for urban distribution system strengthening, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is implementing the scheme in Erode, Karungalpalayam, Market, Surampatti, Sathy Road, Veerappanchatiram, Collectorate, Marapalam, Periyar Nagar and Fire Service areas to benefit 91,275 service connections at a cost of ₹ 58.96 crore.

Uninterrupted supply

Under the scheme, the existing overhead electric cable lines were removed and converted into underground cables so as to reduce transmission loss, reduce faults and provide uninterrupted power supply to the electricity consumers. High Tension lines were converted into underground cables for 69.11 km, overhead lines of 92.33 km were converted apart from conversion of 617.48 km of house service connections as underground cables. Work began in August 2018 and is nearing completion. All the street light electric poles in those areas were removed completely where the corporation would be installing tubular street light poles at a cost of ₹ 13.50 core.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that work has begun for installing the electric poles and would be completed by the end of April.

Work is on to construct pole bed after which poles would be fitted with energy efficient street lights.