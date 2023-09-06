HamberMenu
Erode Corporation to implement QR code-based grievance redressal platform in all its wards

The platform also allows residents to pay their taxes online; over 1 lakh tax payers in the city will be covered under the system, officials said

September 06, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The platform was first piloted in Ward 45 of the Corporation

The platform was first piloted in Ward 45 of the Corporation | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

 

After the QR code-enabled platform implemented on a pilot basis in Ward 45 was seen to be successful, the Erode Corporation has now decided to implement the system in all its 60 wards, at a total cost of ₹73.05 lakh. An e-tender was floated recently in this regard for all the four zones, and a contractor was selected to execute the work.

Currently, complaints related to solid waste management, drinking water and other civic issues can be taken up with the civic body through its phone numbers. Also, to pay various taxes to the civic body, residents have to visit the Corporation’s Central Office or any of its four zonal offices.

Under the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, the Central government had asked all local bodies to implement a QR-based system to enable residents to lodge complaints, and also their pay taxes online. 

With this system, residents can lodge complaints related to solid waste management, drinking water supply, clogged drains, street lights and other problems. Also, they can pay their property tax, water tax, solid waste collection tax and other taxes to the Corporation online, by just scanning the QR code. 

The system was piloted in 2,500 households at Periyar Nagar in Ward 45, wherein residents could scan the QR code pasted at their houses and lodge their complaints and pay their taxes online. Each QR code has a UID number that carries the details of the house, its owner, location, contact details, details of water service connection, underground sewerage scheme and deposits paid by the owner, among other details.

The system was found effective, and was welcomed by the residents. Hence, officials have decided to implement it in all the 60 wards that comprise 1,34,673 tax payers, including households and commercial establishments.

A Corporation engineer said the complaints will be received by the Corporation’s departments, and, through GPS, the address of the complainant will be known for necessary action.  

 

