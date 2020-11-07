Erode Corporation to implement ICCC system

With a focus to serve as a decision support for the administrators in day-to-day operations with real time data from street lights to water supply, the Erode Corporation has decided to implement Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) system at ₹ 10.25 crore

Under the Smart City Mission projects, a command centre will be established at the Corporation office and real time data related to water supply, underground sewerage scheme, street lights, solid waste management, vehicle movement and assessment of smart city projects will be integrated and monitored. The centre will have giant screens in which real time data on issues related to leakages in pipelines, faulty street lights, traffic congestion on roads will be displayed that will help senior officials give instructions to their subordinates to rectify the issue.

Currently, the civic body is implementing the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme that ensures water supply to residents in all the 60 wards in the city. The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition is a system that helps technicians operate and monitor pumping of water to the tanks and for distributing to people. The system will be integrated to the centre and officials will be able to switch off and on the motors and also control the water distribution in all the wards. Also, in solid waste management, the system helps monitor movement of lorries, diesel usage and disposals at the compost yard.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu all the smart city projects would be integrated to the ICCC which helped rectification of problems, better planning and management and also for real time monitoring of services. A contractor would be appointed for implementing the system and maintaining it for five years. “The contractor has to collect and integrate all the details which will take one year after which the system will be implemented,” he added.