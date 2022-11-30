Erode Corporation to handover maintenance of Kanirowther lake to private consultancy

November 30, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

The lake, originally spread across 40 acres, has shrunk to 14.40 acre due to encroachments.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanirowther lake in Erode was earlier used to irrigate 100 acres and served as a vital source of groundwater recharge. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With the Corporation unable to maintain the Kanirowther lake along the Sathy Road in Erode, it has decided to handover the maintenance of the water body to a private consultancy for three years.

The lake, originally spread across 40 acres, has shrunk to 14.40 acre due to encroachments. The water body was earlier used for irrigating 100 acres and also served as a vital source of groundwater recharge. Sewage from the residential areas and commercial establishments polluted the lake and the civic body constructed a drain along the lake to prevent pollution. Development works, including construction of footpaths, seating arrangements, creation of lawns were carried out in the past years. In the absence of manpower, the civic body found it difficult to maintain the lake.

K.S. Kalaiarasan of P.K. Consultancy in Manickampalayam expressed his willingness to maintain the lake and submitted a letter to the Corporation.

The civic body has decided to permit him maintain the lake by laying the following conditions: the consultancy is responsible for appointing workers to maintain the lake, no damage should be caused to the lake, permission is only for a temporary period and if needed, the Corporation can take over the maintenance at any time, and no complaints should be received from the public. Also, no entrance fee should be collected from the visitors and the lake should be opened to the public both in the morning and evening, life jacket and first-aid kit should be made available, and fishing is banned. The firm should maintain the lake at its own cost and should not erect advertisement boards without permission from the civic body.

A Corporation engineer said that the consultancy agreed to all the terms, including maintanence of the lake on its own cost. The civic body passed a resolution in the recently held ordinary council meeting in this regard.

