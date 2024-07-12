GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode Corporation to establish sewage treatment plants and develop Cauvery river bed at ₹30 crore

Published - July 12, 2024 07:42 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan
Sewage flowing into River Cauvery in Erode on Friday.

Sewage flowing into River Cauvery in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With pollution of River Cauvery remaining a grave concern for residents and farmers in Erode district, the Corporation plans to establish sewage treatment plants to treat and discharge the treated water into the river. It also plans to develop the river bed for 800 metre with park and other amenities, all at a total cost of ₹30 crore.

A total of 33.75 million litres per day (MLD) sewage is generated in Erode city, which has an estimated population of 5.5 lakhs in 60 wards. About 17,000 of the total 1.3 lakh households that generate eight MLD sewage, are connected to a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Vendipalayam.

Effluents from textile processing units and household sewage are let into Perumpallam channel, Pichaikaranpallam channel, Sunnambu channel and other water streams that finally enter the river. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2023 identified the river stretch that passes through the city as one of the polluted river stretches in the country due to mixing of sewage. Hence, there is a demand by the residents to take steps to prevent sullage from entering the river.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Pollachi on March 13 this year announced that STPs will be established in the Corporation limits while development works will be undertaken on the river bed near Solleswarar temple.

City Engineer T. Vijayakumar told The Hindu that six spots have been identified by the civic body where sewage enters the river in the city. STPs will be established to treat the sewage and let the treated water into the river.

The stretch at Solleswarar temple at Karungalpalayam will be developed, including establishing a park with amenities and improving bathing ghat. Basic details were handed over to Tweak Consultancy Services Private Limited, which is carrying out studies and preparing a detailed report.

“The report will be submitted to the government and the number of STPs and development works will be finalised after that. The consultant has been asked to submit the report by the end of this month,” he said.

Erode

