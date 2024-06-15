Erode corporation to develop V.O.C. Park at ₹15 crore

The V.O. Chidambaranar Park, popularly known as V.O.C. Park, in Erode, is set for a major facelift as the Erode Corporation plans to develop it with additional amenities at a cost of ₹15 crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 112-year-old park, spread over 25 acres, originally featured a garden, a mini zoo established in 1992, and a five-lakh-litre capacity water tank constructed during ‘Thanthai’ Periyar’s tenure as Chairman of the Erode Municipality from 1917 to 1919. It once boasted fountains and a toy train, both of which fell into disrepair due to poor maintenance. The animals from the zoo were eventually relocated to a zoo in Chennai. The civic body closed the park in April 2019 to carry out development works, including redesigning its layout and improving amenities, and reopened it for visitors in February 2021.

During his visit to Pollachi in March this year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a number of projects for the district, including renovations to the park.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy stated that the plan includes establishing an aquarium, tunnel water slides, a boating facility, water fountains, an exclusive play area for children, a selfie point, walking tracks, a sports turf with lighting, and enhanced amenities. Discussions are ongoing to create park models, and after consulting with stakeholders, one model will be chosen and sent to the government for approval.

An engineer from the civic body noted that, on average, 180 to 220 people visit the park daily, with over 400 visitors on weekends. It is the only recreational park in the city, and the development works aim to ensure the public can spend quality time at the facility, making it an entertainment zone. The project will be implemented in two phases, the engineer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.