Erode Corporation to deploy drones to map under-assessed and un-assessed buildings

As a measure to step up property tax collection, the Erode Corporation has planned to carry out drone camera mapping across all the 60 wards in the city limits to analyse under-assessed and un-assessed buildings, at a total cost of ₹4.82 crore.

The city is spread across 108 sq. km. and has a population of 6,45,242 across 60 wards in four zones. It has 1,69,913 households and 27,386 commercial establishments. While many residents complain of disparity in property tax assessment, officials claimed that many properties were under-assessed and many un-assessed. Also, usage conversion of buildings were not calculated accurately causing revenue loss to the civic body.

An official said Corporations such as Chennai, Avadi and Coimbatore had used geographic information system (GIS) and collected data through drone surveys for accurate property tax calculations. Reassessment of the buildings led to increase in property tax collection, which is a major revenue for the civic body, the official said. Also, councillors were pointing out the disparity in property tax across the wards and the drone survey would help collect data for analysis. Satellite imaging of properties helps in identifying the un-assessed and under-assessed properties enabling the civic body to levy tax, the official said.

It would take 19 days for drone mapping and integration of data for a ward, which would cost ₹1.59 lakh. Whereas field verification, which is a door-to-door survey, would cost ₹6.45 lakh for a ward. The total cost for each ward comes around ₹8.04 lakh and the total cost of all the 60 wards comes to ₹4,82,67,900. Officials said the re-assessment would help the civic body increase its property tax by over 15%.

A resolution to carry out drone mapping was passed during the council meeting held here on Monday. Mayor S. Nagarathinam presided over the meeting in which Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, councillors and officials were present.

